‘Depression turned into well-marked low pressure in Southeast Bay of Bengal’

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that the depression which had formed over the South Andaman Sea and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal turned into a well-marked low pressure area

on Wednesday morning and is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal on November 30.

It will then move northwest and intensify into a cyclonic storm ‘Michaung’ around the southwest and southeast Bay of Bengal by December 2, said MeT office.

Light to moderate rainfall is expected at most places in the Nicobar Islands, while the weather forecaster has also predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in the region.

It will have no major impact on Bengal. There will be light to moderate rainfall over coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during December 1-3 and over coastal Andhra Pradesh during December 2-4.

The MeT office said squally weather is expected in southeast Bay of Bengal from November 30 with wind speeds reaching 40-50 km per hour, gusting to 60 km per hour. The wind speed is expected to increase to 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph

from December 1, while gale wind speed is expected to reach 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph on the morning of December 2.