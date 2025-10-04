‘Depression to weaken, no heavy rain in South Bengal on Sunday’

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore on Saturday forecast that the depression will weaken further over the next 12 hours, ensuring no heavy rainfall is expected on Sunday.

A senior weather official said that the sky will mostly remain cloudy on Sunday. There is a possibility of a few spells of rainfall towards the evening on Sunday. Thunderstorms may also occur in some parts of South Bengal on Monday, on the day of Lakshmi Puja. It may rain in Birbhum, Murshidabad, Nadia, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas on Monday. The intensity of rainfall may reduce on Tuesday and Wednesday. The MeT office on Friday forecast heavy to very heavy rain in some districts of Bengal under the influence of a deep depression. The MeT office has, however, predicted heavy rainfall in North Bengal. Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7-20 cm) is very likely over the sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar till October 5. Malda may also receive heavy rainfall on Sunday. Kolkata on Saturday registered the lowest temperature at 27.1 degree Celsius which was 1.3 degree Celsius above normal. The highest temperature was recorded at 29.6 degree Celsius on Friday. Few spells of rainfall can be expected in the South Bengal districts of Birbhum, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia, South 24-Parganas, Murshidabad, East and West Burdwan and Bankura as well. The MeT office advised fishermen not to venture into the sea in north and central Bay of Bengal along and off West Bengal-Odisha coasts.

