Depression likely to bring rainfall in coastal districts

Kolkata: The India Meteorological Department said that the cyclonic circulation building over the south Andaman Sea is likely to intensify into a low-pressure area, which could turn into a depression over central Bay of Bengal on Thursday.



The system is expected to bring light to moderate rain in the coastal districts of Bengal from November 16-18, Regional Met Director G K Das said.

“We are keeping a close watch on the direction the system may take and its intensity,” Das said.

The cyclonic circulation existing over south Andaman Sea is likely to intensify into a low pressure, and thereafter into a depression, moving west-northwestwards into central Bay of Bengal on Thursday, the IMD said in a bulletin.

It advised fishermen not to venture into the sea during the period, as the system may cause squally weather in large parts of the Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea.