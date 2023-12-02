‘Depression brewing over Bay of Bengal likely to intensify into cyclonic storm’

Kolkata: A month after Cyclone Hamoon, another depression is brewing over the Bay of Bengal and is likely to intensify into a Cyclonic storm



by Sunday.

Coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha are expected to witness severe rainfall for the next two days due to the cyclonic activities.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said that it will rain in several districts of South Bengal between Tuesday and Thursday next week.

There may be light rainfall in Kolkata, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia. There will be no major changes in the temperature in the next few days. There may also be rain in hilly regions of North Bengal.

"It is likely to intensify into a deep depression during the next 12 hours and further into a cyclonic storm Michaung over the southwest Bay of Bengal by December 3. Thereafter, it would move northwestwards and reach near south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts by December 4 forenoon," an IMD release said.

The depression brewing over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a deep depression during the next 12 hours and into a cyclonic storm by December 3, said IMD on Saturday.

On Saturday, heavy rain lashed several areas of Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts. IMD has issued heavy rainfall warnings in coastal districts of Tamil Nadu.