‘Deposit a waste plastic bottle & take flower pot with sapling’

Siliguri: On the occasion of World Environment Day, an NGO recycled waste plastic bottles into flower pots by decorating them and painting them. They gifted these pots with planted saplings to the persons who had collected the waste bottles with the message of “reuse and recycle” to save the environment.



“We have an aim to make the city plastic free. Along with plastic carry bags, the plastic bottles are also harmful to the environment. Owing to the fact, we found out the way to reuse them,” said Sakti Paul, the founder of an NGO.

The NGO has started collecting the plastic bottles from the last one month. They have collected 300 bottles from different houses in Siliguri.

Five female members of the NGO do the recycling work. They cut the bottles into two parts. Thereafter, they paint both the parts of the bottles with colours and a variety of designs. Later, they use strings to hang these bottles like any other decorative flower pots.

Within a few days, they have recycled hundreds of bottles. On Monday, the members of the NGO gifted these pots with saplings of ornamental plants to the persons who had collected the waste bottles.