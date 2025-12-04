Deported Sunali Khatun, son will be brought back from B’desh: Centre tells Supreme Court

Kolkata: The Central Government on Wednesday informed the Supreme Court that it will bring back Sunali Khatun — a pregnant woman deported to Bangladesh — along with her eight-year-old son Sabir, agreeing to do so purely on humanitarian grounds.

Meanwhile, at a rally in Malda on Wednesday, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that Sunali, despite holding Indian documents, had been “pushed back” by the BSF. She credited her party, the Trinamool Congress, with taking up the matter to secure Sunali’s return.

“How are Indian citizens being labelled Bangladeshi? Was Sonali Khatun Bangladeshi? She was Indian. Despite her having Indian [documents], you pushed her to Bangladesh by the Border Security Force,” she said, targeting the Centre.

In the Supreme Court, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted before a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, stating that the repatriation would follow due procedure and would not affect the Union’s stand on the merits of the case.

“She will be brought back to Delhi, from where she was earlier taken into custody. We reserve our right to put her under surveillance,” Mehta told the court.

On Monday, the bench had enquired whether the Government could consider facilitating her return. In its order on Wednesday, the court recorded the Union’s assurance and also noted a suggestion from counsel for the respondents that Sunali be shifted to her parental home in Birbhum district after her return.

Directing the West Bengal Government to provide medical care free of cost given her pregnancy, the court also asked the state to ensure welfare measures for the child.

The proceedings arise from a special leave petition filed by the Centre challenging a September 27 Calcutta High Court judgment, which had ordered the repatriation of several individuals deported after being picked up from Delhi.

The original habeas corpus plea was filed by Bhodu Sekh, who claimed that his daughter, son-in-law and grandson had been wrongfully deported. Senior advocate Sanjay Hegde, representing Sekh, submitted that Sunali’s biological link to her father — an Indian citizen — could establish her claim to Indian nationality. The Supreme Court echoed the point, observing that such a link could extend to her son as well.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for West Bengal, asked the Union to also consider bringing back four other deported persons. The SG opposed the suggestion, arguing that they were “Bangladeshis” and that the State’s intervention was unusual.

The Supreme Court will hear the case again on December 12.