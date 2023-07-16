‘Deploy medical teams at all hospitals for Martyrs’ Day’

Kolkata: The Director of Health Services has written to all the district Chief Medical Officers of Health (CMOHs) for the deployment of medical teams at all government healthcare facilities for the upcoming event of Sahid Divas (Martyrs’ Day) on July 21.



The CMOHs have been requested to instruct the heads of all state health facilities under their respective jurisdiction to keep readiness about the medical team comprising medical officers and paramedical staff along with storage of sufficient quantities of blood in blood centres. It has been stated that a huge crowd of people are expected to attend the Sahid Diwas event on July 21 and they will be coming preferably from July 19.

The Sahid Divas is the TMC’s most important annual event. It is observed every year for paying tribute to the 13 young men killed on July 21, 1993, when Writers’ Abhijaan (March to Writers’ Building) was being held with the demand to make voter ID cards the only document required for voting.