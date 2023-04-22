Deploy CISF personnel for Koustav Bagchi’s security, orders HC

kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday ordered deployment of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel for the security of Koustav Bagchi for the duration of next one month. The case will be next heard on May 11.



The case with regards to Bagchi’s security was heard by Justice Rajasekhar Mantha on Friday.

Mantha approved the deployment of CISF personnel, however directed the CISF to decide the number of personnel to be deployed.

The Calcutta High Court in March stayed the FIR against West Bengal Congress spokesperson Koustav Bagchi, who was arrested from his residence for his alleged comments against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Justice Mantha had earlier ordered that the case be adjourned for the next four weeks. During this period, the police were directed not to take any new action against Bagchi.

Bagchi was arrested on the morning of March 4. A huge team of the city’s Burtolla police station had conducted a raid at Bagchi’s residence at Barrackpore in North 24-Parganas district in Bengal.

A complaint was lodged against him at Burtolla police station on March 3 for his alleged comments against the Chief Minister.