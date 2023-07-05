Deploy Central & state forces in a 50:50 ratio in poll booths: HC

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court on Tuesday proposed that Central forces and state police force need to be deployed in a 50:50 ratio at polling booths across the state for the upcoming Panchayat election.



The Division Bench of Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya directed the Inspector General of BSF who has been appointed as Force Coordinator to pass necessary orders so that the deployment is eventually made throughout the State.

A petition was made with regard to the safety and security of the polling personnel in all polling stations. The petitioners submitted that considering the number of central forces deployed so far, they apprehend that all the polling stations across the state will not be covered by them.

The Deputy Solicitor General submitted that considering the Forces which have been deployed, there will be nearly 65,000 active personnel and the State Police Forces will be about 70,000 and the deployment on a ratio of 50:50 will solve the issue.

“The Inspector General, BSF, the Force Coordinator appointed by the Central Government, shall pass necessary orders in this regard so that the deployment is eventually made throughout the state,” the Bench directed.

Jishnu Saha, Senior Advocate appearing for the West Bengal State Election Commission submitted that as requested by the Commission, the entire set up of Central Forces has been deployed and it is expected that the entire Force will be available before the date of election. It was submitted that there may be a technical difficulty in deploying Central Forces to all the polling stations as it appears that there is a norm fixed by the Central Forces that the group cannot be split to a number of less than four. “In our earlier order we have made it clear that the State Police have to work along with Central forces,” the Court observed.

The Commission also informed the court about the appointment of two nodal officers for coordination with polling personnel and the Central forces.

Amitabha Sengupta will oversee the deployment of polling personnel while ADG (Law and Order) Jawed Shamim will oversee maintaining liaison with the central forces through their respective nodal officers.

The Commission has already informed the court that there will be 660 companies of Central forces and 162 companies of specialised armed forces of different states. There are 61,636 polling booths out of which 4,834 which accounts for 7.84 per cent are sensitive.