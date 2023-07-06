Deploy Central forces for 10 more days after declaration of results, directs HC

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday passed a directive saying that the Central forces will remain in the State for a period of ten days after the declaration of Panchayat election results.



After hearing the submission by senior advocate Guru Krishna Kumar where he highlighted the previous incidents of post-poll violence in Bengal leading to mass casualties, the division bench of Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam and Justice Uday Kumar ordered that Central forces should stay back for 10 more days after the result was out.

“Though it may not be right for a court to predict any violence during the ensuing elections, the applicant’s apprehension cannot be brushed aside, given the past experience. We are only concerned with the protection of the public at large and if such violence takes place, it would affect the public. There are chances of post-poll violence in victory processions of winning candidates, etc. Therefore, let the Central forces be deployed for 10 more days after the declaration of results,” reads the order.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari filed a contempt application against the State Election Commission (SEC) for its laxity in holistically implementing the orders of the Court on several aspects such as the deployment of forces, etc. Senior Advocate Jishnu Saha while appearing for the SEC submitted to the court that the deployment of forces after the declaration of results on July 12, would be beyond the jurisdiction of the SEC, due to its mandate being restricted to the election process.

The Court itself passed orders for the continued deployment of forces keeping in mind the well-being of the electorate.

“As observed in earlier orders, the electorate needs to be protected. If after the elections any violence erupts, then the public will be affected. Therefore, central forces shall continue to remain in West Bengal for ten days from the date on which results are declared. The Ministry of Home Affairs shall issue necessary orders to the nodal officer in this regard and all other issues brought before the SEC shall be taken serious note of and examined for appropriate redressal of genuine grievances. This Court hopes that the election on 8th July is peaceful and the public will be entitled to cast their vote without any fear,” said the order.