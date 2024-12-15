Dense fog: Several trains suspended

Raiganj: Passengers in North Dinajpur, including Radhikapur, Kaliyag and Raiganj, are facing significant difficulties after the Railway authorities suspended four special passenger trains on the Radhikapur-Siliguri and Telta-Radhikapur routes from Saturday. The decision, reportedly due to dense fog, has disrupted connectivity, forcing residents to rely on more expensive and less convenient travel options.

Since December 14, the services of 07551 Telta-Radhikapur and 07552 Radhikapur-Telta special passenger trains have been halted. Similarly, the 07507 Radhikapur-Siliguri and 07508 Siliguri-Radhikapur DEMU special trains have been suspended until December 28. The suspension has left daily commuters, including traders and people seeking medical care in Siliguri, in a lurch. Ratan Dutta, a garment trader from Raiganj, expressed his frustration: “I travel to Siliguri twice a week for business. The train journey was both economical and comfortable. Now, I am forced to take the bus, which is not only expensive but also cumbersome.”

Railway officials cited safety concerns as the reason for the suspension. Raju Kumar, Superintendent of Raiganj Station, explained: “Due to dense morning fog, the decision was made to suspend these trains to prevent accidents. Services are expected to resume after December 28.”