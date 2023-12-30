Dense fog in several South Bengal dists hit train services

Kolkata: Several South Bengal districts, including Kolkata witnessed dense fog early on Saturday morning that had disrupted normal train services in several sections. Even the flight services were also delayed due to fog in the early hours.



The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore on Saturday said that temperature will remain the same in the South Bengal districts in the next 7-8 days. There is no possibility for the mercury to go down for one week after which it may go down again. Mercury may again slide down to 15 degrees Celsius by the end of the first week of January. The lowest temperature in the western districts may touch 10 degrees Celsius during that time.

Kolkata on Saturday registered its lowest temperature at 17.5 degree Celsius. The lowest temperature in Kolkata will hover around 17-18 degree Celsius in the next couple of days. Kolkata had registered its lowest temperature at 16.9 degree Celsius on Friday morning while the highest temperature of the day was recorded at 26.4 degree on Thursday.

The MeT had earlier predicted that there would not be much of a difference in the lowest temperature in the city and its adjoining areas in the next couple of days while North Bengal districts might witness light rainfall in the beginning of January. There may be snowfall in Darjeeling and Sikkim between Sunday and Wednesday. Sandakphu is also likely to witness light snowfall.

The city may witness relatively hotter weather on New Year Day. Night temperature will be much above normal during the night of New Year Day. The MeT office said that there may be scattered rainfall in Bangladesh on January 4.