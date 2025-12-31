Dense fog halts Siliguri–Radhikapur Intercity services

Raiganj: Railway authorities have suspended both the up and down Siliguri–Radhikapur Intercity train services from January 1 to January 4, due to dense fog across several North Bengal districts. The suspension of train no. 75705 (Siliguri–Radhikapur) and 75706 (Radhikapur–Siliguri) is expected to cause grave inconvenience to passengers during the New Year period.

The cancellation of these two important trains has sparked concern among commuters, traders, students, and tourists in Raiganj, Kaliyaganj, and adjoining areas.

The Intercity Express is considered the only direct and reliable rail connection between Siliguri and Radhikapur via Raiganj and Kaliyaganj. Its suspension is likely to disrupt trade activities, tourism, and examination-related travel.

According to sources, the state nursing training examination is scheduled to be held on January 1 in Siliguri. A large number of candidates from different parts of the Raiganj subdivision are expected to travel to Siliguri by this train.

The sudden suspension has created uncertainty and anxiety among examinees who will now face difficulty reaching the examination centre on time.

Raju Kumar, superintendent of Raiganj Railway Station, stated: “The Intercity train services have been suspended from January 1 to January 4 from both Radhikapur and Siliguri junctions due to heavy fog along the route. Services will resume from January 5. Passengers have been informed in advance about the cancellation.”