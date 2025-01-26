Dense fog at Kolkata airport delays 53 flights

Kolkata: Dense fog disrupted operations at the Kolkata airport on Saturday, delaying at least 53 flights.

It was the third consecutive day of flight operations being disrupted at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport due to fog.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore has predicted that weather will improve from Sunday as a breeze is expected to drive away the fog patch over Kolkata. Flight movement was affected from 6.26 am to 12.10 pm at the airport, an Airports Authority of India (AAI) official said. A total of 23 flights scheduled to arrive in Kolkata were delayed due to poor visibility at the airport. Similarly, the departure of at least 30 flights was delayed, he said.

The Air Traffic Control (ATC) implements low visibility procedures (LVP) when visibility drops below 800 metres, guiding aircraft to their stands using ‘Follow-Me’ vehicles. LVP is also triggered when the cloud ceiling is below 200 feet.