Dense fog: Alipurduar gears up for safe Madhyamik

Alipurduar: During the upcoming Secondary (Madhyamik) examinations in Alipurduar district, the forecast predicts dense morning fog. Forest workers have been directed to remain vigilant from early morning to ensure the safety of examinees. The Madhyamik is scheduled to begin on February 2. Current weather conditions in North Bengal indicate a persistent risk of morning fog, posing challenges for students, particularly those from



remote areas.

Candidates must enter the examination centre by 8:30 am, with question papers distributed at 9:45 am. Students, especially those from remote and forested regions, may struggle to reach Alipurduar district exam centres on time. The fog, coupled with low visibility, raises the risk of encountering animals. Therefore, forest personnel will patrol the forested areas from 6 am during the secondary examination days. Forest department vehicles will be available from 6 am to transport students from forest villages in Jaldapara and Buxa Tiger Reserve areas to the examination centres.

R Vimala, District Magistrate of Alipurduar, emphasised: “The administration is dedicated to ensuring the convenience of students across 70 secondary examination centers. Forest department vehicles will be provided for candidates in forest village areas. We’ve coordinated with state transport and private bus owners to address potential transportation issues. In case of any inconvenience, immediate arrangements will be made upon contacting us. Forest roads will be temporarily closed during the Madhyamik for safety.”

Ashanul Karim, Alipurduar district School Inspector (Secondary), stated: “Forest staff will conduct surveillance from morning and buses will operate on new routes. All necessary preparations have been made for the smooth examination conduct.” An administrative meeting on Monday at the ‘Dooars Kanya’ district administrative building discussed Madhyamik examination preparations. District Magistrate R Vimala, Police Superintendent Y Raghuvamshi, and officials from Forest, Health, Electricity, Transport, and Fire departments attended.

One ambulance will be assigned to some examination centres. A letter will be written to the Railways requesting a change in the dolomite rack timetable during the exam period due to increased vehicle movement in Dalgaon Station.