Denied mobile to play game, 12-year-old boy hangs self

Raiganj: A 12-year-old boy allegedly ended his life after being denied a mobile phone. The incident occurred at Ramnath Para of Samaspur under Hemtabad Police Station in North Dinajpur district. The deceased, identified as Sudhan Barman, wanted to play a game on his elder brother’s phone on Monday evening. However, his brother refused to give him the device. Reportedly upset, Sudhan went to their home alone and hanged himself.

According to Jainal Ali, a representative of the local Gram Panchayat, stated: “Both brothers were minors and worked at a tea stall near Samaspur market. After a few hours, their mother returned home from the market and found Sudhan hanging. She shouted for help and locals rushed to the scene, immediately informing the police. The boy was taken to Hemtabad Hospital where doctors declared him dead.”

“This is a lesson for all of us. We must be more careful and understanding towards children to prevent such tragedies,” Ali said. The body was sent to Raiganj Medical College & Hospital for post-mortem. An investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.