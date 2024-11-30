Dengue: Two patients each from North & South 24-Parganas die

Kolkata: A sudden rise in dengue cases in the state has become a major cause of concern for the Health department officials with Murshidabad registering the highest number of cases among the districts so far followed by Malda.

Two patients each from North 24-Parganas and South 24-Parganas reportedly died of dengue in Beliaghata ID Hospital on Thursday. The victims have been identified as Kashinath Mondal from North 24-Parganas’ Kamduni while Gayetri Pal, a resident, was from South 24-Parganas’ Bhojerhat. Nearly around 4,000 new dengue cases have been reported across the state in the past 2 weeks.

According to sources, Murshidabad registered around 5,000 dengue cases while Malda has reported around 2,000. The number of dengue affected cases reached nearly 2,000. Kolkata was on the sixth place in the list of districts. This year, the districts reported more dengue cases compared to Kolkata. According to sources, around 900 people were affected with dengue in Kolkata. According to experts, the number of dengue cases will subside after the winter sets in.