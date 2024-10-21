Dengue threat increasing in wards 27 and 5: Siliguri Mayor

Siliguri: While the overall dengue situation in Siliguri remains under control, the threat of the disease is increasing in two specific wards, 27 and 5, according to Mayor Gautam Deb.



The Mayor shared these concerns following a dengue review meeting held at the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) office on Monday.

The primary reason for the heightened risk in Ward 27 is the central warehouse of the Customs department. The facility, which houses numerous seized vehicles, has become a breeding ground for dengue larvae due to stagnant water.

“This warehouse is owned by the Central government and covers a vast area. SMC does not have the resources to clean it on our own. The commissioner of SMC will be speaking with the Customs department to address the issue. Some steps must be taken at the earliest,” said the Mayor.

The meeting was attended by key officials, including the Chief Medical Officers of Health (CMOH) from Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri, the superintendents of district hospitals, the commissioner of SMC, the deputy mayor and other members of mayor in council and other officials. This was the first dengue review meeting held by the Mayor after the festive holidays.

Presently, Siliguri has only two active cases of dengue, one in Ward 32 and the other in Ward 36. From January to date, a total of 84 cases have been reported: 48 in Darjeeling district, 30 in Jalpaiguri district under SMC and six in Matigara. This marks a significant improvement compared to previous years. In 2022, the city saw 2,097 positive cases, while last year, the number dropped to 543.

Despite the overall decline, the Mayor emphasised the need for vigilance, especially in areas like Ward 27, where environmental conditions are conducive to the spread of dengue.

Vector control teams have resumed door-to-door surveys and regular spraying of mosquito oil and other related works are ongoing.