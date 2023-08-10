Dengue survey: SMC health workers ‘harassed by citizens’

Siliguri: Many health workers of Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) stopped conducting dengue surveys after they faced harassment in Ward 5.



Dulal Dutta, member, Mayor-in-council of the health department of SMC reached the spot with other officials and brought the situation under control.

He clearly stated that legal action will be taken against all those who harass health workers.

“House-to-house survey is one of the most important components of precautionary measures to prevent dengue. If anyone creates obstacles on the work or harasses any SMC workers, legal action will be taken,” Dulal Dutta added.

To prevent dengue, the SMC has started house-to-house survey work. The work started in July. Many female workers go from house to house and check for stagnant water at the premises of houses. They check terraces, gardens and balconies.

It is alleged that many people do not allow them to enter their houses. Many use abusive language. Such incidents occurred in many areas of ward numbers 34, 35, 36 and 37.

A similar incident occurred in Ward 5 where two female health workers were allegedly harassed. A health worker’s bag was torn up by the residents of a house in that ward. A written complaint has been lodged against two people. Since the incident, all the members of the house are absconding.

After the incident, the workers stopped the survey work. Later, on the assurance of Dulal Dutta, the workers re-joined.

Incidentally, a total of 29 people have been affected with dengue till date in the SMC area.