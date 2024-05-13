Dengue: SMC to fine people for dumping garbage on vacant land

Siliguri: The Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) is taking strict action to prevent the spread of dengue. If anyone dumps garbage on vacant land in the city, they will have to pay a heavy fine to SMC which ranges from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1 lakh. The SMC has put up such boards in front of empty lands where most people frequently throw garbage. Several people have already been fined.



“The boards have been put up to make residents aware. We have already fined a few people. If required, we will charge a heavy fine from the rule breakers,” said Ranjan Sarkar, deputy Mayor of Siliguri. This year the dengue situation in the city is still under control. However, the SMC is taking stringent steps so that it does not go out of control. SMC mostly focuses on hygiene and cleanliness. More cleaning staff have been deployed to keep the city clean.

Although many people have been throwing garbage on vacant lands, it could be noticed that water has accumulated on the garbage, where mosquito larvae are born.

Earlier, SMC had issued a circular stating that the owner of any vacant land will be responsible for cleaning the land. If SMC cleans the land, the owner must pay the bill. If the owner fails to do so, legal action may be taken.

The SMC has now announced such fines for the citizens. A few people have already been fined Rs 1000.

“We want the residents of the city to be healthy so we have taken this measure in their interest. Our operation to control dengue will continue. Those who do not follow our instructions will have to pay the fine,” Sarkar further added.

On Monday too, Gautam Deb, Mayor of Siliguri, held an administrative review meeting on dengue with health, irrigation and SMC officials. They have started desilting the rivers of Siliguri so that the water level of the rivers does not rise during the monsoon. Apart from this, mosquito oil has been sprayed, along with fogging and regular garbage cleaning.