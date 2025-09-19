Dengue: Six cases reported; officials stress on awareness

Cooch Behar: Batasurkuthi village under Bamanhat-I Gram Panchayat in Dinhata has reported six fresh dengue cases, raising concern over the steady rise of infections in the region.

Health officials and the local administration have emphasised that public awareness remains the most effective tool to curb the spread of the disease. On Wednesday, a team led by Cooch Behar’s Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) Dr. Himadri Kumar Ari visited the Bamanhat Block Primary Health Centre (BPHC). The team first held a review meeting with medical officers and health workers to assess the situation. “There is no need to panic unnecessarily. Dengue is usually like a mild fever, but awareness is crucial if we want to make the entire area disease-free,” Dr. Ari said.

He pointed out that waterlogging during the monsoon has created breeding grounds for mosquitoes. “Health camps are being organized regularly, and blood samples are being collected from anyone reporting fever. These camps will continue until the situation stabilizes,” he added.

The CMOH also urged residents to ensure that stagnant water does not accumulate around their homes and to seek medical advice even if they develop a slight fever.

Following the meeting, Dr. Ari visited Batasurkuthi Primary School, where a health camp was underway. He interacted with ASHA workers and other frontline staff and inspected households in the locality to assess cleanliness. Necessary guidance was also given to residents on preventive measures.

Gram Panchayat Pradhan Namita Barman expressed cautious optimism. “We are a little worried, but with the cooperation of the health department, we believe the area will soon be dengue-free through joint efforts of the health officials and the Gram Panchayat,” she said.

As the number of dengue cases continue to rise in Dinhata’s Bamanhat area, authorities have reiterated that community participation in maintaining hygiene and preventing mosquito breeding is key to controlling the outbreak.