Dengue prevention drives begin in South Dinajpur

Balurghat/Jalpaiguri: The Balurghat Municipality has started conducting dengue preventive drives in 25 wards of the town. This initiative was taken up after a high-level meeting of the district administration, Health department and the civic body. At present, the civic personnel have started spraying anti-larvae spray, oil spray and house -to-house survey work.



Ratna Sarkar, a member of the dengue survey team, said that the survey team is conducting ward-to-ward operations to prevent dengue in Balurghat city and checking whether water has accumulated anywhere. According to an official source from the district administration, around 561 people have been infected with dengue in South Dinajpur district from January to September, this year.

“Out of 561 cases, a total of 46 people have been infected from January to September in Balurghat town alone. Currently eight people are under treatment in Balurghat district hospital and three people in Gangarampur sub-divisional hospital for dengue,” said the source.

Bijin Krishna, District Magistrate, South Dinajpur, also held a meeting with Ashok Mitra, the concerned civic body chairman. “In comparison with last year’s data, the dengue cases have increased this year. We have initiated several measures to prevent dengue in Balurghat town. Dengue prevention campaigns will continue,” Mitra said.

Meanwhile, in the Jalpaiguri district till Sunday, the total number of infected were 482. Ward 42 of the Siliguri Municipal Corporation in the Jalpaiguri district has been marked as dengue-prone. Vector control teams are conducting house-to-house fever surveys.

In Jalpaiguri district, Maynaguri block has 72 positive cases. Trideb Das, DCMOH stated that from October 6, anti-larval liquid will be sprayed in all health centres and hospitals.