Dengue outbreak worsens in South Dinajpur, 470 infected

BALURGHAT: The dengue situation in South Dinajpur is becoming increasingly alarming, with 62 new cases reported during the week of Durga Puja. The total number of infections in the district has now reached 470, sparking concern among the local administration.



According to the district Health department, the number of dengue cases began to rise shortly before the Puja festivities. Despite many individuals experiencing fever, cold and cough, they did not take it seriously due to the festive mood, leading to a further deterioration of the situation. After the Puja, the villages of Kismat Ramkrishnapur and Shiala in the Chingispur Panchayat of Balurghat have been identified as dengue hotspots, with several households

reporting infections. Residents have expressed their concerns, stating that these villages experience dengue outbreaks every year. Seven cases have been reported in these villages this year, with some patients admitted to hospitals. A local resident, Santu Sarkar, said: “The number of dengue cases in the two villages is rising rapidly. Many are also suffering from unexplained fevers. People are trying to recover with medication but administrative support is crucial to control the situation.” Balurghat’s Block Development Officer, Sambal Jha, said: “This is the time of year when fever cases increase. We have instructed Panchayats to ensure that no water accumulates and we are focusing on dengue awareness and prevention efforts.”

Sudip Das, Chief Medical Officer of Health of the district, confirmed that 62 people were diagnosed with dengue last week, with 18 requiring hospitalisation— 10 in Balurghat and 8 in Gangarampur. “The total number of cases in the district has reached around 470 and we are keeping a close watch on affected areas. The situation remains under control,” he added.

In an effort to raise awareness, the district administration requested Durga Puja committees, which received grants from the state government, to engage in dengue awareness campaigns. Many committees complied, displaying posters and banners in their pandals to educate the public.

The Balurghat Municipality has also taken several measures to combat dengue. Ashok Kumar Mitra, Chairman of Balurghat Municipality, stated: “Drains are being cleaned regularly and we are ensuring that no water is allowed to stagnate. We urge residents to clean water-logged areas in their homes.”