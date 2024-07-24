Dengue outbreak in South Dinajpur raises concerns

BALURGHAT: The district of South Dinajpur is currently grappling with a surge in dengue cases. According to latest reports, 121 individuals have been affected by dengue, with 2 patients currently admitted at Balurghat District Hospital. Fortunately, there have been no reported fatalities due to dengue. Over the past 24 hours, the district witnessed a sharp rise with 9 new cases reported in a single day. Health officials attribute the increasing numbers to heightened testing efforts. Compared to previous outbreaks, this recent surge in dengue cases is notably higher across the district. Health services are actively engaged in providing medical care within communities.

The district administration and Health department are on high alert to combat the spread of dengue. In Balurghat, Tapan and Kumarganj areas, including Hili block, dengue cases are on the rise. However, Gangarampur Subdivision has reported relatively fewer cases. The district Health department has intensified surveillance measures across its 8 blocks. Balurghat, Kumarganj and Hili blocks have reported the highest numbers of dengue cases according to Health department sources. Consequently, awareness campaigns emphasizing the importance of testing are being vigorously promoted. Balurghat Municipality has initiated extensive sanitation drives in nearly 25 wards to prevent water stagnation, a breeding ground for dengue mosquitoes.

Public awareness campaigns on preventive measures against dengue are also being actively conducted among residents. Speaking on the situation, Mahesh Parekh, council member of Balurghat Municipality, stated: “We have intensified sanitation and cleanliness drives to combat dengue. Such drives have begun in 25 wards of Balurghat, along with extensive awareness campaigns among the general public.”

Sudip Das, Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) of South Dinajpur, informed: “Compared to previous instances, this time we are witnessing a higher number of dengue cases. 121 cases have been reported so far till Wednesday. While there have been no deaths reported so far, we are closely monitoring the situation. Testing for dengue has also been expanded to various rural hospitals and health centers, resulting in increased detection of cases.”

Authorities continue to urge the public to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to prevent the spread of dengue fever in the region.