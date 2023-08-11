Dengue: Hakim sets guidelines to contain situation

Kolkata: The minister of the Urban Development and Municipal Affairs (UDMA) department, Firhad Hakim held a meeting on Thursday with all municipal bodies, setting a guideline to contain the dengue situation in the state.



After the meeting, Hakim told the media that about 117 municipal bodies participated in the meeting virtually while representatives of the rest were present in person.

Hakim said that guidelines have been set which include focusing on conservation work. He said that dengue cases will happen but measures need to be taken to prevent it.

Hakim said that a list is being compiled of Central government properties where steps need to be taken to prevent them from becoming a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

He said the same applies to state government properties. Both premises and rooftops need to be kept clean and overhead tanks covered.

Among the list of Central government properties, some of the names are CPWD, Rail, BSNL etc.

Hakim said the list will be given to the Chief Secretary and subsequently, the Central government officials of these agencies will be called for a discussion.

There are about 225 such places on the list, he said.

He also added that notices have already been sent to some central government properties. “They have been asked to take immediate steps and submit a compliance report. If no action is taken then we will file a case in the municipal court,” he said.

He said in case of under-construction buildings where guidelines are being violated, a stop work notice will be served to the owners. Hakim added that councillors of all municipal bodies are being asked to keep track of patients in their wards suffering from dengue.

A patient follow-up card will be given to health workers to record the health updates of the person which includes monitoring of the platelet count.

