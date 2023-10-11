Dengue combat: State to hold special drive on Oct 15 and 16

To curb the spread of dengue, the state government will conduct a special cleanliness drive on October 15 and 16 at all the villages and wards under the civic bodies, hospitals, schools and all government premises.



Drone surveillance will be continued at inaccessible places/premises. Guidelines have been issued for the Puja pandals and hospitals as well.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting in Nabanna convened by the Chief Secretary (CS) H K Dwivedi on Wednesday.

The CS took stock of the situation and issued necessary directives to the District Magistrates, Commissioner of KMC, Chief Medical Officers of Health (CMoHs) of all the districts and the Principals/MSVP of all medical colleges. Secretaries of various departments like the Urban Development and Municipal Affairs department (UD&MA), Panchayat and Rural Development department (P&RD), PWD, Women and Child Development and Social Welfare and the Health department were also present in the meeting.

“Steps will be taken for reduction of mosquito breeding sources. Panchayats/municipalities, Self-help group members, Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers, market committees, Chamber of Commerce, flat owner associations, school children and other stakeholders will be engaged for this massive cleanliness campaign. Photos of cleanliness drive have to be shared with respective departments,” reads a press statement issued by the state government.

As per the instructions of the CS, Railways and Metro authorities will be requested to take up proper cleaning activities on these two days within their premises along with adequate preventive activities at their construction sites. Advisory on the prevention of dengue will be sent to all Puja committees. Awareness messages will also be shared for display at Puja pandals. Concerned departments will ensure operationalization of Control Rooms at State and district headquarters during the Puja Holidays.

Cleaning at tourist spots will be ensured to avoid the accumulation of garbage during the ensuing Puja holidays. Cleanliness drives will continue inside the hospital premises on a regular basis.

Leave of all the officials/staff associated with Dengue management throughout the State will remain cancelled till the situation improves. UD&MA, P&RD and Health departments were requested to ensure uninterrupted services during the ensuing Puja period.

It was also decided in the meeting that for proper management of dengue cases, the district observers will visit both private and government medical facilities on a regular basis. All private clinical establishments will be requested to follow the guidelines regarding dengue case management. Already three lakh mosquito bed nets are being distributed. In addition to that two lakhs more bed nets will be distributed in high-burden slum and hotspot areas.