Dengue cases on the rise in South Dinajpur; so far, 41 people have tested positive

BALURGHAT/ Malda: With the onset of the monsoon, dengue cases are beginning to surge across South Dinajpur district. According to the district Health department, 41 people have tested positive for dengue so far. Though no fatalities have been reported yet, the early spike in cases has sparked concern among residents. This year, health officials are particularly worried as the DENV-2 variant — considered more severe and potentially fatal — has been detected in other districts across the state. However, the district Health department is urging people not to panic but to remain alert and take preventive measures. Recent moderate to heavy rainfall in various parts of the district has created favourable conditions for mosquito breeding, leading to a steady rise in cases. Traditionally more common in urban areas, dengue is now spreading to rural parts of the district as well.

In response, the Health department has ramped up awareness campaigns and is training ASHA workers and nurses, with all training set to conclude by June. Dengue testing facilities are being arranged at emergency units of both Balurghat and Gangarampur hospitals, where two ICU beds each have been reserved for dengue patients. Rural hospitals and most health centres are also equipped for dengue testing. Sudip Das, Chief Medical Officer of Health, stated: “Last two years saw around 1,500 dengue cases in the district without any deaths. This year, 41 cases have been reported so far and the district is fully prepared to tackle the outbreak.” Malda Medical College and Hospital (MMCH), a place meant for healing, is now under threat of becoming a dengue hotspot due to alleged negligence by a contractor overseeing ongoing construction. During a surprise visit, Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury, chairman of English Bazar Municipality and Rugi Kalyan Samity, strongly criticised the contractor, accusing them of irresponsibly handling the hospital’s infrastructure. Large pits dug for the new hospital building have filled with stagnant water, creating ideal mosquito breeding grounds. Displaced soil has blocked drainage systems, especially around Ward 4 and Ward 5, exacerbating the risk of a dengue outbreak as the monsoon begins. Choudhury, visibly furious, pulled up the contractor’s representative, stating that they had turned the hospital into a nursery for dengue. He demanded immediate cleanup and drainage restoration, warning that failure to comply within a few days would result in strict action. The contractor’s agency refused to comment.