Dengue cases on decline in urban areas: Minister

Kolkata: Bengal Urban Development minister Firhad Hakim on Thursday told the Assembly that while dengue was decreasing in the state’s urban areas, it was on the rise in semi-urban settlements.

Hakim, who is also the Kolkata Mayor, claimed that dengue cases have not been very significant in the city for the last few years.

Answering a question in the House, the minister said the reason for fewer cases in urban areas was because of increased public awareness about cleanliness.

He said that dengue cases in the state, excluding Kolkata Municipal Corporation area, were 8,815 in 2022, 14,102 (2023), 10,324 (2024) and 115 so far in 2025.

The minister said since the per capita income was increasing in the state and concrete houses were coming up in semi-urban areas, the number of dengue cases were

also rising.