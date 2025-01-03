Dengue cases came down in 2024 as compared to 2022 and 2023: Officials

Kolkata: Though dengue had become a major cause of concern for the state Health department with North 24-Parganas on top of the list in terms of the number of dengue patients, Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) was able to bring down the number of dengue cases across its jurisdiction in 2024 compared to the number of dengue cases during 2022 and 2023.

According to the BMC officials, while the number of dengue cases in 2022 and 2023 were 4,222 and 3,957 respectively, in 2024, only 390 dengue cases were found. As per the data, the number of dengue patients were nil for consecutive three months, February, March and April. This apart, only two dengue cases were reported in BMC areas during each of the months of January and May. Since June, the number of dengue cases started rising again till November. The highest dengue cases were reported in BMC areas during the month of October with 138 patients.

While asked about the success, Member-Mayor-In-Council (MMIC) Health, of BMC, Banibrata Banerjee said: “We followed the orders and guidelines of the Health department and State Urban Development Agency and as well as made people aware about the disease.”

It may be mentioned that more than 1,500 dengue cases have been reported in December 2024 from across the state. The number has, however, dropped compared to the figures that were recorded in September, October and November. In the last three months, more than 5,000 dengue cases were reported in each month.

North 24-Parganas reported the highest number of dengue cases in December followed by Murshidabad and Malda. The state witnessed nearly 30,000 dengue cases in 2024.