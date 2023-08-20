Dengue and viral fever grips Tollywood

Kolkata: Dengue fear grips Tollywood as acclaimed director Srijit Mukherji has been diagnosed with the mosquito-borne illness. Veteran filmmaker Aparna Sen also fell victim to dengue recently. Meanwhile, there has been an increase in cases of viral fever due to the sudden shift in weather conditions. Even Bengali film actors have not been spared from these health issues.



Taking to social media, Srijit confirmed he tested positive for dengue. Several Tollywood celebrities, including Aparna Sen, Indraadip Dasgupta, Srijato, Sudeshna Roy, and Bidita Bag, have expressed their worries about his well-being. Sen, having suffered from dengue herself, alerted Srijit about the weakness that comes with the disease. She even inquired whether the ‘Dawshom Awbotaar’ director had been admitted to a hospital. “I’ve had the dengue and know how debilitating it can be! Hope you checked into a nursing home?” asked the director of ‘Mr & Mrs Iyer’. In response, Srijit explained that he would decide after evaluating his platelet count. Sen also emphasised the importance of caution, considering that platelet count is linked to dengue. Due to his sudden ailment, the director is unable to travel to North Bengal to complete the remaining portions of ‘Dawshom Awbotaar’, which hits theatres on Durga Puja.

Actor Anindya Chatterjee is currently dealing with a viral infection. He had recently travelled to Malaysia and returned with fever. Despite undergoing tests for COVID-19, dengue, and malaria, all results were negative. However, even after 5-6 days, he is still struggling to recover from the viral fever. Actress-turned-TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty has recently recovered from a viral fever. In the current scenario, city doctors are recommending a prompt blood test if fever persists for more than two days. This test is crucial for detecting both dengue and common viral fever.

Dr Subhrojyoti Bhowmick, clinical director, research and academics of a popular city hospital, suggests avoiding aspirin when dealing with high fever. Instead, he recommends using paracetamol.

“But if you have a high fever for more than one-two days, don’t sit at home and keep popping paracetamol. If the fever refuses to go, then alarm bells should ring and immediately consult a doctor,” he said.

Discussing the symptoms of dengue, Dr Bhowmick explained that dengue is sometimes referred to as “breakbone fever” due to the intense body aches it can cause. In severe cases of dengue, additional symptoms might include gum bleeding, a rash, black-coloured stools, and blood in the urine.

“In the case of viral fever patients tend to experience symptoms such as headaches, a runny nose, and congestion in the chest. Recognising these differences in symptoms is crucial in determining whether a person might be suffering from dengue or a regular viral fever,” he said.