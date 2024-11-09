Dengue and Chikungunya cases surge in Malda, health authorities on alert

Malda: Dengue cases continue to rise in Malda. The district has reported a total of 1,978 dengue cases this year and health authorities are growing increasingly concerned as the number of infections shows no sign of declining. According to district health officials, Malda ranks third in the state in terms of the highest number of dengue cases, adding to the growing anxiety among the public.

In addition to dengue, another alarming development has emerged in the district, with chikungunya cases reported in Habibpur, a block in the eastern part of Malda. The spread of both diseases has become a cause for concern, particularly in areas like Ratua I and II, Kaliachak and English Bazar, which has witnessed the highest number of infections.

The Health department is on high alert as the number of people affected by dengue shows no signs of dropping. Currently, 17 dengue patients are undergoing treatment in various hospitals across the district. While the standard expectation is that dengue cases would decrease following the festive season, this year the situation has not followed that trend. Health experts say that with a rate of 10 per cent of samples testing positive for dengue, the situation remains critical. This failure to see a downward trend in cases is causing alarm within the district Health department, which is now intensifying its efforts to combat the disease.

Sudipta Bhaduri, Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH), expressed concern over the rising numbers and noted that the situation is unprecedented in recent years.

“Normally, we see a drop in cases after the Puja holidays, but this year, the situation has not improved. We are taking all necessary steps to control the spread,” Bhaduri said.

As part of the ongoing efforts, health workers are conducting door-to-door awareness campaigns, urging residents to take preventive measures such as eliminating mosquito breeding grounds. Additionally, the authorities have been spreading mosquito-repellent sprays and bleaching powder in the concerned area’s drainage systems to control the mosquito population.

Despite these efforts, political tensions have surfaced as Opposition parties have started questioning the local administration’s preparedness to handle the dengue crisis. Local leaders have raised concerns about the effectiveness of the measures taken and are demanding more aggressive action from the authorities.

As the Health department intensifies its response, residents have been asked to remain vigilant and follow safety guidelines to prevent further spread of the disease.