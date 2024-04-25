Demolition work: KMC and police to find ways to tackle resistance

Kolkata: In its bid to crackdown on illegal constructions, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) continues to face obstacles posed in demolition of such structures despite seeking police help.



Crackdown on illegal constructions despite coming up with several measures continues to remain a challenge as on several occasions the KMC is apparently facing stiff resistance from locals. Recently, a demolition team of the civic body faced resistance as it went to demolish a building in Ward 91 in Kasba area.

It was learnt that when the demolition team of KMC reached at the spot at NK Ghosal Road to demolish an allegedly unauthorised structure, certain people in the area posed stiff resistance by gathering a crowd on the spot to stop the workers. The demolition work could not be carried out on that day. This happened despite police constables being present on the spot.

However, the next day the KMC could start the work but only after a wait of several hours. The police are of the opinion that they barely have anything to do in such matters as it is entirely a matter of the KMC which serves notices for demolition and not much can be done if locals protest against it. The civic body has said that its Building department had written to the police for its help after facing resistance on the first day. It was reportedly learnt that a rapid action force of the police was supposed to be deployed but it wasn’t.

The civic body is learnt to have also asked the local police station as to why no action could be taken on their part when the KMC workers faced resistance. Following the collapse of the illegal construction at Garden Reach area which killed 13 persons, Mayor Firhad Hakim had formed a central demolition squad

for razing to ground unauthorised constructions. The Mayor said that the demolition team will be accompanied by police from Lalbazar headquarters. The decision was taken after it was observed that on several occasions the KMC engineers face threats while tackling unauthorised constructions.