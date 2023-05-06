Demolition of slanted bldg: KMC to take final call post survey

KOLKATA: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), based on its survey, will take a call on the demolition of an ‘illegally’ constructed building which has allegedly leaned to one side in the Garden Reach area.



In March, one building in Ward 134 in the Garden Reach area leaned towards another, triggering panic among the residents. Locals alleged that both buildings were illegally constructed without any sanction from the KMC. However, a team of engineers from the Building department of KMC visited the site and a demolition team was engaged to bring down one of the constructions.

Sources said that recently a resident of the Paharpur area in Garden Reach complained to the Mayor that the other building which wasn’t demolished stands in a precarious position, posing a risk to the lives of the residents in that area. The complainant said that unless this building is completely demolished, the risk of a collapse remains inevitable. KMC sources said that during the first round of demolition, portions that pose a risk of collapse were demolished, thus reducing the risk of collapse.

Locals alleged that the promoter who constructed these properties brags about his political connections and hence no action was taken when these buildings were being constructed without any sanction from KMC.

Mayor Firhad Hakim ordered a survey of the building. The mayor is learnt to have asked the Director General of the Building department to exercise his powers to issue show cause notices to borough executives and blacklist licenced building surveyors (LBS) in such cases. Borough executives have been asked to keep an eye out for illegal constructions.

“They are supposed to remain vigilant. It is not possible for the officials of KMC headquarters to visit each and every ward under the KMC. Such illegal acts need to be brought to the notice of the DG Building who needs to exercise his powers to ensure the officials below him do not take things for granted. Rules need to be followed,” Hakim has ordered.