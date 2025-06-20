Demolition of Abanindranath Tagore’s house in Birbhum: ‘State had no role to play’

Kolkata: The partial demolition of ‘Abas’ — a house in Birbhum associated with the memories of renowned painter Abanindranath Tagore, nephew of Rabindranath Tagore — was raised in the Bengal Assembly after the incident earlier this month.

Speaking on behalf of the state government, Tourism minister Indranil Sen expressed deep dissatisfaction and strongly condemned the incident.

He informed the House, that since the property was privately owned, the government had limited authority to prevent the demolition.

Sen also reminded that the state government is always in favour of preserving houses or properties related to noted personality.

“The Information and Cultural department is always vigilant about this. In the current case, the state government had no role to play as the owners of the house sold it,” the minister said.

In the ongoing Monsoon Session, BJP MLA Agnimitra Pal raised the issue in the Assembly.

The house was partially demolished earlier this month. The locality where the house was situated is known as ‘Aban Palli’, named after the painter.

A couple of months ago, the two-storey house was sold to a Kolkata resident by Ayanendranath Tagore.

Urmila Ganguly, the daughter of Abanindranath Tagore’s grandson had recently told the media that this land was bought by Alokendranath Tagore, son of Abanindranath and he then built this house.

Though he did not reside here permanently, Abanindranath would often visit this house.

Her brother Ayanendranath, who had spent a long time abroad and recently returned to Kolkata, was compelled to sell the house because maintaining it seemed almost impossible, Ganguly reportedly had said.

After an attempt was made to demolish the house in February, the Bolpur Municipality stepped in and locked the main gate leading to the house.

The demolition work had been stopped as the civic body was trying to contact the new owner.