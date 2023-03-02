‘Democratic victory’: Mamata on SC order

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision on the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners and described it as a “democratic victory”.



“Supreme Court’s landmark order is a democratic victory! We welcome the decision of the Constitution Bench on the appointment of Election Commissioners and Chief Election Commissioner. Will of the people prevails over the ill-fated attempts of the oppressive forces!” tweeted Banerjee.

The Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court on Thursday ordered a panel consisting of the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition and the Chief Justice of India to select Commissioners in the Election Commission of India.

Appointment of an EC shall be on the recommendation of a committee comprising the Prime Minister, Chief Justice of India and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, said the constitution bench of headed by Justice KM Joseph and also comprising Justices Ajay Rastogi, Aniruddha Bose, Hrishikesh Roy and CT Ravikumar.