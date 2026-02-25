‘Democracy prevails’: TMC hails SC order on Bengal SIR

Kolkata: The Supreme Court of India has issued a series of directions regarding the ongoing voter roll revision in West Bengal, prompting the Trinamool Congress (TMC) to claim that “democracy has once again prevailed.”



In its order, the apex court directed that the Calcutta High Court shall depute additional judicial officers from among Civil Judges for the process. It further observed that the High Court may seek assistance from serving or retired judicial officers of equivalent rank from the High Courts of Jharkhand and Odisha. The court also directed that all documents listed in the Election Commission of India (ECI) notification dated October 24, along with those cleared by the Supreme Court- including Aadhaar cards and Madhyamik admit cards- shall be accepted as valid proof of identity.

Welcoming the directions, the Trinamool Congress stated in a post that “the Hon’ble Supreme Court has once again stood firmly with democracy.” The party claimed that as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had “fought tooth and nail,” the court has now “taken the reins, stripping the ECI of its unchecked discretion.”

Alleging large-scale irregularities in the voter roll revision process, the party claimed that over 1.36 crore discrepancy cases and nearly 50 lakh pending decisions have rendered the February 28 deadline unrealistic. Accusing the Election Commission of mismanagement, the TMC said: “In order to prevent irreparable damage, the Supreme Court had to step in.”

Senior advocate and TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee also welcomed the court’s directions, stating that the Election Commission’s plea seeking discretion to issue circulars and instructions was rejected by the apex court. Reiterating the party’s political position, senior TMC leader Chandrima Bhattacharya said: “The apex court has recognised the demands raised by the Trinamool Congress. This is the victory of common people.” She further remarked that Bengal would not forget those who “tried to disenfranchise their voters.”

Trinamool MPs Sagarika Ghose and Sayani Ghosh termed the development “another resounding victory,” alleging that it has once again exposed the intentions of the ‘Bangla Birodhi’ BJP and the ECI.