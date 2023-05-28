Democracy lies in tolerance, autocratic forces thrive on intolerance: Mamata on wrestlers’ detention

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday condemned the detention of wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, asserting that “democracy lies in tolerance but autocratic forces thrive on intolerance and quelling dissent”.



“Strongly condemn the way Delhi Police manhandled Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and other wrestlers. It’s shameful our champions are treated in this manner. Democracy lies in tolerance but autocratic forces thrive on intolerance and quelling of dissent. I demand they be immediately released by police. I stand by our wrestlers,” Banerjee tweeted.

The Delhi Police detained wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia for alleged violation of law and order and said that legal action will be taken in due course of time.

Earlier this month on May 4, Banerjee had come down heavily upon the Centre in connection with the scuffle that took place between Delhi Police and the wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar and had said “disrobing the honour of India’s daughters in such a manner was utterly shameful”.

She reiterated that the law is equal for all and the “law of the ruler cannot hijack the dignity of the fighters”.

“Law is one for all. Law of the ruler can’t hijack the dignity of these fighters. You can assault them but can’t break their spirit. The fight is right and the fight will continue,” Banerjee had tweeted in full solidarity with the wrestlers’ movement.

She had further warned that the nation will not forgive those who engineered the alleged assault on the wrestlers.

“Don’t dare to hurt our wrestlers, the nation is watching their tears and the nation won’t forgive you. I urge our wrestlers to stay strong, I share all my strength with them,” she had tweeted.

There was chaos at Jantar Mantar late in the night on May 3 as the wrestlers alleged that police had manhandled and abused them when the latter tried to bring beds to the protest site.

The agitating wrestlers, including likes of Olympic medallists Punia, Sakshi and Asian Games gold winner Vinesh, have been demanding the arrest of outgoing Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Singh who they have accused of sexually harassing several women grapplers.

The wrestlers had said that the use of force by police would not deter them from going ahead with their peaceful march and the Mahapanchayat.