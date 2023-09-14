‘Demand of power expected to cross 10K MW during Puja’

: State Power minister Aroop Biswas on Wednesday said that the demand of power during Durga Puja this year is expected to cross 10,000 Megawatt (MW).

He also mentioned that the Power department is ready to supply uninterrupted power supply during Durga Puja if the demand increases. The minister further said that last year as many as 44,478 connections were given to Puja pandals which may increase this year.

“We are prepared to supply obstruction-free electricity during the Puja days. My request to the Puja committees is to refrain from joining wires and using pipeline wiring. Also please engage licensed electricians for the electrical works,” said Biswas.

On Wednesday, Biswas met with agencies like Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation (CESC), West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL), West Bengal State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (WBSETCL), West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited (WBPDCL), Power Grid Corporation Limited, Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC), Coal India, Eastern Coalfield Limited, Farakka Thermal Power Station, Eastern Railway, South Eastern Railway and a few others to discuss about the steps that need to be taken for smooth electricity supply during the Durga Puja days.

Biswas informed that the repairing and maintenance works in WBSEDCL areas will be completed by September 30 while CESC will complete the maintenance work by October 7 so that no obstruction ruins the festive mood of the people.

This apart, the minister informed that during the Puja, the WBSEDCL will operate 3357 mobile vans while the CESC will operate 170 emergency mobile vans.

It has been mentioned that the demand for electricity has gone up as compared to the last few years. Biswas also claimed that there is no shortage of coal at present.

The minister also announced that WBSEDCL will operate a round-the-clock control room which has already started functioning and will continue till Jagadhatri Puja.

The numbers are 8900793503 and 8900793504. CESC will start their round-the-clock control room soon for the Puja committees. The numbers are 9831079666 and 9831083700.