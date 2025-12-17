Demand grows for regular Delhi, Bengaluru trains from Radhikapur

Raiganj: Members of the Raiganj Merchants Association have demanded urgent development of railway infrastructure, including the introduction of regular long-distance train services. On Tuesday they submitted a memorandum to Kirendra Narah, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Northeast Frontier Railway, Katihar Division.

The memorandum was tabled during a meeting of the Railway Users’ Consultative Committee of NF Railway held at Katihar. The Secretary of the Raiganj Merchants Association, Atanubandhu Lahiri, highlighted several long-pending issues affecting passengers of the region. Speaking on the occasion, Atanubandhu Lahiri said that a large number of migrant workers from North Dinajpur regularly travel to Delhi and its adjoining areas in search of employment. Besides, many people also travel to Delhi for higher education and advanced health care. At present, only a weekly Radhikapur–Delhi bound train operates from the district, which, according to him, is highly inadequate to meet passenger demand. Due to heavy rush, passengers often fail to get confirmed tickets.

The association demanded the introduction of a regular superfast Delhi-bound train from Radhikapur in place of the existing weekly service.

In addition, the memorandum urged the railway authorities to introduce a Radhikapur–Bengaluru bound super express train, citing the growing number of patients from North Bengal who travel to different parts of South India for medical treatment. The memorandum also drew attention to poor passenger amenities at Raiganj Railway Station. Lahiri pointed out that the absence of a coach display system on platforms No. 1 and 2 causes severe inconvenience, particularly for senior citizens, who struggle to locate their respective coaches after the arrival of trains.

He added that the association requested the DRM to install modern coach display systems on both platforms to ensure passenger convenience. According to Lahiri, the Divisional Railway Manager assured that necessary steps would be taken soon to address the issues raised and improve railway services and infrastructure in the region.