Demand for smart cards on the rise: Kolkata Metro

Kolkata: The demand for smart cards for travelling on the Kolkata Metro is on the rise. Metro Railway authorities reported that over one lakh smart cards were sold and more than 25 lakh smart cards were recharged in the last three months (May-July).



This scenario is reflected on every corridor of Kolkata Metro. Over 83,000 smart cards have been sold in the Dakshineswar-Kavi Subhash corridor (Blue Line) during the last three months. The Howrah Maidan-Esplanade and Salt Lake Sector V-Sealdah stretches of the Green Line also saw significant sales, with over 14,000 and 8,000 cards sold respectively. Numerous smart cards have been recharged during this period.

A single smart card allows commuters to travel on all Kolkata Metro corridors.

To enhance convenience and accessibility, Metro Railway authorities have introduced various digital payment options. The ‘Metro Ride Kolkata’ app allows commuters to purchase tickets online, while UPI payment-based ticketing system can be used for buying tokens and recharging smart cards at ASCRM machines.

To familiarise commuters with these digital options, Metro staff have been conducting regular awareness camps at different stations. At all stations of Blue Line and Green Line, awareness camps were conducted on August 24. These initiatives have helped educate commuters on how to use the app and make digital payments.

A spokesperson for Metro Railway said that the smart cards are saving commuters time by eliminating the need to wait in long queues.