Demand for India-Bhutan River Commission gains momentum

Jalpaiguri: The call for the formation of an Indo-Bhutan River Commission has regained prominence as the recurring floods in the Dooars region, caused by rivers flowing from Bhutan, were discussed in the Lok Sabha. Union Minister of State for Water Resources and River Development, Raj Bhushan Chowdhury, responded positively to a question raised by Assam MP Jayanta Basumatari, which highlighted similar flooding problems in Assam caused by rivers like Manas, Dhansiri and Puttimari, bringing new hope to the long-standing demand.

The Dooars area, covering parts of Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar, experiences annual flooding due to rivers such as Basra, Bania, Pagli, Reti and Sukriti originating from Bhutan. In addition to floodwaters, the rivers carry sand, gravel and stones from the Bhutan hills, which accumulate in the plains, exacerbating the situation. Minister Chowdhury acknowledged these challenges in a written response, stating that floods caused by rivers flowing from Bhutan are a shared concern for Assam and Bengal.

Highlighting the Centre’s efforts, Chowdhury revealed that a Joint Technical Team and a Joint Group of Experts from India and Bhutan have been established to address the issue. Additionally, the government plans to launch a “National Framework of Sediment Management” project to mitigate the problem.

Alipurduar MLA Suman Kanjilal of the Trinamool Congress welcomed the minister’s acknowledgement but criticised BJP representatives in the state for their lack of initiative.

He stated: “The Central government’s recognition of this issue is a victory for our prolonged efforts. However, BJP MPs and MLAs in Bengal are engaging in politics instead of constructive action. Without forming the Indo-Bhutan Joint River Commission, the flood problem cannot be solved.”

MLA Kanjilal announced that a delegation from the state plans to meet the Union Water Resources department to push for the commission’s formation. Chief Engineer of the North-East Division of the Irrigation department, Krishnendu Bhowmik, emphasised the urgency of the situation.

“Flooding caused by rivers from Bhutan, coupled with garbage accumulation in the plains, is a recurring problem. This issue has been raised multiple times in meetings of the Group of Experts. A permanent solution from the Centre is crucial,” he said.