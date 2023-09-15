Demand for Gorkhaland: GJM to hold dharna in Delhi on Sept 20-21

Darjeeling: In an effort to mount pressure on the BJP-led Union government, the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) plans to unite all the separate state movements of North Bengal. If the BJP fails to make a clear stand on their commitment on separate state issues within the winter session, the GJM plans to launch a greater movement together with the Kamtapur and Greater Cooch Behar demanding outfits.



The youth wing of the GJM will hold a dharna at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on September 20 and 21 with the demand of Gorkhaland.

“There is no clarity on the part of the BJP regarding their commitments made to the Gorkha and Adivasi communities regarding our demands for separate states despite mentions in the election manifestos time and again. We feel that the Gorkhas and Adivasis have just been used as vote banks since 2009. We will fight this together,” stated Noman Rai, GJM leader.

He stated that the Gorkha Janmukti Yuva Morcha will organise a dharna at the Jantar Mantar on September 20 and 21. “We will also meet BJP leaders and ministers reminding them of their commitment. We want the Gorkha issue to feature in the business list this winter session of the Parliament in the form of a Bill. If this fails, we will launch a greater movement jointly with the Kamtapuris, Rajbangshis and other outfits from North Bengal demanding separate states,” added Rai.

He gave a clarion call to all pro Gorkhaland outfits, political or apolitical, to join in the dharna. “We feel the main aspiration of the Hills that is Gorkhaland is getting diluted in fringe issues like development and 5 decimal Pattas. It is the need of the hour that all regional parties that are pro-Gorkhaland, unite forgetting political differences. Our main goal is Gorkhaland,” added Rai. Bimal Gurung, president GJM and Roshan Giri, General Secretary will attend the dharna after holding a meeting with Adivasi outfits in Dooars on September 19.

In the past also, there have been several attempts to unite the Gorkhas and Adivasis to add muscle to the separate state demands. Gurung had once raised the demand of a Gorkha-Adivasi Pradesh. In 2012 Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief and former Chief Minister of Jharkhand Shibu Soren, declared support to the GJM and the formation of a “Gorkha-Adivasi Pradesh” carved out of Bengal. However, with time, the demand fizzled out.