Demand for Delhi-bound train service from Radhikapur gathers steam

Raiganj: Demanding restart of Radhikapur-Delhi Express Train, members of Kaliyaganj Kreta Suraksha Samiti of North Dinajpur district have decided to launch a movement.



The Radhikapur-Delhi Express Train service had stopped along with some other trains in March 2020 following the lockdown during the Covid pandemic. Though the pandemic is over, the train service has not resumed. The Suraksha Samiti has threatened an agitation if this train service does not resume within December.

The passengers of both North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur districts have been facing difficulties in travelling to Delhi. Many people travel to Delhi from these parts for jobs, health services, education and even business.

Recently, the members of Kaliyaganj Kreta Suraksha Samiti held a meeting where it was decided that a memorandum would be submitted to Railway authorities demanding the reintroduction of this train service at the earliest.

If the service of the Delhi-bound train is not resumed by December, then a protest movement would be launched in the first week of January 2024.

Kanai Seth, president of Kaliyaganj Kreta Suraksha Samiti said: “Railway authorities had given us assurances that the Radhikapur–Delhi Express Train service would resume after the pandemic. The pandemic has ended and the situation is normal now. However, this train service has

not resumed.”

The residents of both North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur districts are facing a lot of problems owing to this, stated Seth.

“In the next few days, we will send memorandums to the Divisional Railway Manager of N F Railway, Katihar division with the request to resume services. Our demand also includes starting track construction work between Buniadpur of South Dinajpur and Kaliyaganj of North Dinajpur immediately along with construction of a flyover in Kaliyaganj Station. If the Delhi-bound train does not restart in December, we will launch a widespread movement,” added the president of Kaliyaganj Kreta

Suraksha Samiti.