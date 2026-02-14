Demand for a separate Indo-Bhutan river commission raised again in Rajya Sabha

Alipurduar: The demand for the formation of a separate Indo-Bhutan Joint River Commission resurfaced in Parliament, with Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Chik Baraik raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.



Baraik urged the Union Government to establish a dedicated Indo-Bhutan River Commission with representation from the West Bengal government to address the recurring floods and severe soil erosion affecting North Bengal.

The demand is not new. During the Winter Session of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly in 2024, Speaker Biman Bandopadhyay had proposed sending an all-party delegation to New Delhi to press for the formation of such a commission. The Assembly had also passed a resolution seeking its establishment. However, the Centre reportedly stated that no such proposal is currently under consideration.

The Dooars region of West Bengal — comprising the districts of Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar and parts of Kalimpong — faces annual flooding due to rivers such as Raydak, Torsa, Sankosh, Basra, Bania, Pagli, Reti, and Sukriti, all of which originate in Bhutan. The floods cause extensive damage to life and property, particularly impacting the agrarian population. On October 5 last year, flash floods claimed 11 lives, with property losses estimated at nearly Rs. 500 crore in the Dooars region. Speaking in the Rajya Sabha before hon’ble speaker C.P Radhakrishnan, Baraik said that although mechanisms such as Joint Expert Groups and Joint Technical Teams currently function between India and Bhutan, they are limited in scope.

“These bodies play an important role in forecasting and water management, but they are insufficient to address the broader concerns arising from recurring floods,” he said. He stressed that a formal River Commission with adequate state representation is essential for a comprehensive and long-term solution to North Bengal’s flood crisis.