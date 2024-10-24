Delivery men of LPG go on strike over commission dispute in Islampur

Raiganj: In a bid to secure better wages and provident fund, delivery men of Indane LPG have launched an indefinite cease-work strike in Islampur, North Dinajpur district from Tuesday. The delivery staff are protesting against the dealer based at Jailkhana More, citing years of underpayment and denial of statutory benefits. As a result, customers have been left stranded, forced to collect their LPG cylinders directly from the dealer’s godown, leading to widespread inconvenience and frustration.

“We, a group of 12 delivery men, have been receiving just Rs 10 per cylinder instead of the Rs 29.40 we are entitled to,” said Pinku Mandal, a delivery worker. “Running our families on such low commissions is impossible. The occasional tips from satisfied customers are the only way we manage. However, we need our rightful commission and inclusion under the PF scheme. Until these demands are met, our strike will continue,” he added.

Meanwhile, customers are expressing both frustration and support.

“We are facing a lot of trouble because of this strike. However, their demands seem reasonable and the dealer should address them promptly,” said Manisha Singha, a local resident. Efforts to contact the dealer, Santosh Ghosh, were unsuccessful as he was unavailable for comment. However, Chandan Singh, the manager of the LPG dealership, confirmed that the issue had been conveyed to the dealer.