Delivery boy critically injured in minibus collision

Kolkata: On Laxmi Puja day, a delivery boy was grievously injured after being crushed under a bus wheel when two minibuses collided near Belgharia bridge. The injured man, identified as Tanmoy Bose, a resident of Halisahar, was riding his motorbike along the roadside when the tragedy took place.

According to local sources, two minibuses were racing recklessly from Nimta, toward Belgharia, trying to overtake one another. At that Tannoy fell prey and one of the buses struck him from behind. He was taken to a private hospital near Belgharia. The hospital authorities informed he is under intensive care.

The collision triggered instant outrage among onlookers. Agitated residents vandalised both buses and blocked roads causing heavy traffic congestion. Police arrived shortly afterwards to restore order.

One of the bus drivers was caught from the spot. Police stated strict legal action will follow if negligence or intoxication is proven.