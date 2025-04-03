Delhi talks on Gorkha impasse evokes mixed reactions

Darjeeling: Dubbing the talks called by the Union Home Ministry in Delhi on the Gorkha impasse as a “success”, the attendees claimed that the next round of “decisive talks” will be held soon. They stated that the discussion revolved around different options that could finally take shape as the permanent political solution for the Gorkhas. However, some have labelled the meeting as a mere eyewash — a political meeting of the BJP alliance partners as a runup to the 2026 Bengal elections.

Incidentally, the Union Home Ministry had called a meeting on the Gorkha impasse on April 3. The meeting chaired by Nityanand Rai, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Government of India was held in room 119, North Block, Delhi at 10 am. “We had a fruitful discussion. We made it clear that we want separation from Bengal as we have nothing in common including language, culture, eating habits. Give us a separate state, Union Territory or any arrangement that will safeguard our people, identity and land.

It should halt the oppression and injustice meted out by Bengal. The permanent political solution should have a minimum criteria of a Constitution guarantee,” stated Raju Bista, the BJP MP from Darjeeling. He stated that “a variety of options” were discussed including separate state, Union Territory, 6th Schedule status and autonomy on the lines of Bodoland Territorial Council.

Bista stated that the other issues that were discussed included the granting of Scheduled Tribe status to the 11 Gorkha sub-communities. “The secretary of the Tribal department as well as officials of the Registrar General of India (RGI) were present in the meeting. The demand has made headway,” added Bista. The issues pertaining to tea gardens were also discussed including the state government’s decision to hand over 30 per cent of unplanted land of tea gardens for tourism and other allied activities. “Minister Rai made it clear that the Government of India is aware of the issues and is keen on resolving the Gorkha issue along with the demands of the people of Terai and Dooars. A meeting will be convened soon which will be decisive,” added Bista. Adding to this Roshan Giri, General Secretary, Gorkha Janmukt Morcha stated that adding of the 396 mouzas of Dooars of Terai in the permanent political solution along with the Hills was also raised. Interestingly, the nomenclature of the meeting has emerged as a matter of debate. Raju Bista termed the meeting as tripartite. “The Bengal government was invited. The Chief Secretary of Bengal had confirmed his attendance but did not attend. Hence it was tripartite level talks,” stated Bista. JB Rai of the Communist Party of Revolutionary Marxist, an ally of the BJP, who had attended the talks dubbed it a “political meeting.” As there were two sides present, the Darjeeling MLA claimed that it was “bipartite talks”.

“It was one-sided talks. It was BJP and its alliance partners attending. How can this be official level talks? In the absence of the state, couldn’t the Union government have taken a unilateral decision of granting a separate state, like in the case of Jharkhand being carved out of Bihar. This is nothing but a political exercise for 2026,” stated BP Sharma, the rebel BJP MLA from Kurseong. He was not invited for the talks.