Delhi police team investigates migrant workers’ identity in Dinhata’s Chhota Garaljhora area

Cooch Behar: A special team from the Delhi Police recently visited Dinhata’s Chhota Garaljhora area to verify the identity of migrant workers who have been employed in Delhi for several years. The team conducted house-to-house inquiries, checking documents and collecting necessary information from local Panchayat heads to confirm whether the workers were Indian citizens or Bangladeshi nationals.

The Chhota Garaljhora area, located near the India-Bangladesh border, has long been a source of migrant labour, with many residents traveling to Delhi and other parts of the country in search of work. In an effort to ascertain the authenticity of these workers’ identities, the Delhi Police team visited various homes, gathering residential certificates and verifying the workers’ details, including their identity cards and official documents, such as voter and Aadhaar cards.

For the past three days, two members of the Delhi Police special team have been conducting door-to-door inquiries in several villages along the Indo-Bangladesh border, including Chhota Garaljhora, Dighlatari and Madhya Dighlatari, all part of Nazirhat II Gram Panchayat in Dinhata. This investigation has caused a wave of concern among migrant workers and their families, many of whom have been employed in Delhi for years. The ongoing checks have raised questions about the status and treatment of these workers, who come from various villages in the region.

Zaidul Sheikh, a resident of Garljhora who has worked as a migrant labourer in Delhi for nearly 18 years, shared his experience: “The Delhi Police came to our village to inquire about our residences. We have provided all the necessary documents, but some individuals are being harassed despite showing their voter and Aadhaar cards.” Local Panchayat member Nabiruddin Mia commented on the situation, stating: “A team from the Delhi Police visited our village and inquired about the migrant workers. We have provided the residential certificates of the individuals concerned.”