Delhi Police seals news agency UNI’s office, cites Del HC order

New Delhi/Kolkata: Delhi Police on Friday sealed news agency UNI’s office here, citing a high court order, even as the media organisation termed the action an “unprecedented atrocity and attack on freedom of media”.

DCP (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma reportedly told a news agency that legal process was followed and no wrongdoings happened as everything was videographed.

The police reached the premises on Rafi Marg with adequate deployment to carry out the sealing process after the Delhi High Court dismissed a petition filed by the news agency challenging the cancellation of its land allotment. The case pertained to an order issued by the Land and Development Office (L&DO) under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, which had asked the news agency to vacate the premises.

The matter is related to the cancellation of the allotment of land to the news agency.

The high court upheld the cancellation, rejecting the news agency’s plea.

The Statesman, the current owner of UNI, termed the police action “unprecedented atrocity and attack on freedom of media in India”. “The premises at 9, Rafi Marg, New Delhi, has been taken over by the Government of India on 20.03.2026 pursuant to the judgment dated 20.03.2026 of the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi. Any entry, occupation, or use of the said premises by any person without authorisation of L&DO is strictly prohibited and will invite action under law,” read a notice pasted at the news agency’s office.

Chairman RP Gupta is also facing a legal case over the Statesman House in Kolkata.