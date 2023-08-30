Delhi Police denied permission to hold protest rally at Ramlila Maidan: Trinamool

Delhi Police refused Abhishek Banerjee permission for the mass protest rally that was scheduled to be held on October 2 at Ramlila Maidan demanding funds that the Central government allegedly owes to Bengal but has been withholding, it was learnt.

Trinamool Congress confirmed on Wednesday evening that the party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was refused permission by the Delhi Police to hold the protest rally at Ramlila Maidan.

According to Kunal Ghosh: TMC spokesperson, the application for permission was submitted on August 23. Despite the submission of the application, the Delhi Police rejected the request on August 28, citing the requirement for advanced bookings due to the long-standing tradition of events at the Ramlila Maidan.

Ghosh clarified that the main objective of their intended protest was to draw attention to the unpaid dues in Bengal and to voice their concerns regarding the perceived infringement of Bengal's rights.

TMC is of the opinion that the BJP-led Central government has realised that such a mass protest rally will not augur well for them ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

A party insider said that the Modi government is apparently scared that Abhishek’s rally may show the way to other Opposition-led states, leading them to hold similar protests in Delhi.

“The ground is gradually slipping beneath their (BJP) feet and it was evident from how LPG prices were cut, though not substantially,” the party member remarked.

Recently, during the Martyrs Day event in Kolkata, Abhishek said: “For the past two years, the anti-poor BJP government at the Centre stopped the funds for the 100 days of work scheme amounting to Rs 7,500-8,000 crore”. He said that since people had assured him during the Jana Sanyog Yatra that they were ready to join him in the protest, he sought permission from the party supremo Mamata Banerjee to give the ‘Delhi Chalo’ call on Gandhi Jayanti.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Central district of Delhi told Millennium Post that the city police recieved such an application from the party on Wednesday evening, however, they have not denied it officially. Sanjay Kumar Sain, DCP said: “There was some information that such protest will be staged at Ramlila Ground for seven days. We received an application in the evening, however, we have not denied anything officially.”

He added: “Now the city police will call the organisers and decide. The organisers have to inform police about the

plan first.”